New York Mets

Sporting News
Devers-rafael-usnews-063018-ftr-getty_15dpo1b85tkv81i0g9vf5uo14d

MLB wrap: Rafael Devers hits grand slam; Chris Sale dominates in Red Sox' big win over Yankees

by: Ejay.Zarett@performgroup.com (E.Jay Zarett) Sporting News 39s

Devers finished the game 5 for 5 at the plate with three runs scored and four RBIs.

Tweets