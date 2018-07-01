New York Mets

Mets Merized

How the Bobby Bonilla Deal Gave the Mets David Wright

by: Chris Gaine Mets Merized Online 40s

Well, today's the day Mets fans. Today's the day that Bobby Bonilla gets that $1.1 million paycheck from his former team. Time for the mockery, the memes, and the misery of knowing that Bonilla is

Tweets