New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Injury Updates Regarding Smith, Syndergaard, and Vargas
by: Josh Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 1m
Anthony Dicomo of MLB.com reported on some Mets injury situations prior to today's game.For starters, Dominic Smith has been dealing with a sore wrist for about a week and will return to the
Tweets
-
Jay Bruce will likely begin taking batting practice later in the week, according to the manager.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Don’t burn jerseys. It’s tacky. Buy a new one. Already planning for my birthday - Clutter? Zeeker? Not feeling Barzy, too obvious.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Neither team scored a run in the first inning. A very pleasant good afternoon everyone.TV / Radio Network
-
Making memories on the North Side... ?: @bracehemmelgarn @ Wrigley Field https://t.co/C2WdehRL8LPlayer
-
Stanny. Throwin’ shade ❤️Dear John Tavares: Thanks for being so available under difficult interviewing situations. Now one question: What to… https://t.co/IaU3jKv9vJBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mickey Callaway: "We haven't gotten the job done on defense, for whatever reason."Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets