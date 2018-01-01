New York Mets

Metsblog
Cut

Mets at Marlins, Sunday at 1:10 p.m. on SNY

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 8m

The Mets (32-48) will try to avoid a sweep in Sunday's series finale against the Marlins (34-50) at Marlins Park at 1:10 p.m.

Tweets