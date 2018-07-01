New York Mets

Matz, 3 relievers help Mets beat Miami with 4-hitter, 5-2

Steven Matz and three relievers combined on a four-hitter, and the New York Mets escaped the NL East cellar after a one-day stay by beating the Miami Marlins 5-2

