New York Mets

Metsblog
Cut

Mets, Matz salvage finale over Marlins with 5-2 victory

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 9m

Steven Matz allowed an unearned run over 5 1/3 innings and hit an RBI single as the Mets avoided a three-game sweep with a 5-2 win over the Marlins on Sunday afternoon at Marlins Park.

Tweets