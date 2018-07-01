New York Mets

Jacob deGrom: “I’m frustrated. I’m tired of losing, to be honest.”

by: Bill Baer NBC Sports: Hardball Talk 2m

Despite leading major league starters in ERA, Mets starter Jacob deGrom has a meager 5-4 record. He says he’s frustrated and tired of losing.

