New York Mets

Mets Merized
Final-talkin-mets-logo-e1460902936249

Talkin’ Mets: Live Call-In Show Tonight at 8 PM

by: Mike Silva Mets Merized Online 2m

With the news of Sandy Alderson taking a leave of absence and the Mets performing at historically bad levels this month, tonight would be the perfect time to have a call-in show at 8:00 pm.Call-

Tweets