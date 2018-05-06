New York Mets

North Jersey
636612223938612400-ap18126637936305

Noah Syndergaard progressing, Jason Vargas could return soon for Mets

by: Matt Ehalt, NorthJersey North Jersey 3m

Sidelined Mets pitchers Noah Syndergaard and Jason Vargas scheduled to pitch in a simulated game Tuesday in Port St. Lucie, Fla.

Tweets