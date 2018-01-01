New York Mets

After horrid June, Mets optimistic for rest of season

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 1m

After the Mets lost 21 of 26 games in June and plummeted to last place in the NL East, they are optimistic after starting July 1-0 with a 5-2 road win over the Marlins.

