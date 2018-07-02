New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Congratulations To The Next GM Of The Mets: Jason Bay!
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 6m
Okay, maybe not yet. But there is a remote possibility. You see, one of the General Managers of the Traveling Pants is reportedly being given the task of choosing the next GM from outside the organ…
Tweets
-
New Post: Matz Works Through Adversity to Hand In Solid Outing https://t.co/RLCYtmlsEW #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Undefeated in July (by @shawnbrody) https://t.co/MYgD7zwEghBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets ink No. 9 international prospect Francisco Alvarez for $2.9 million https://t.co/4r1EfDGTIsBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets have inked two of the top international prospects on the market https://t.co/8GJ367h1tRTV / Radio Network
-
Also in the Futility Edition of 10 Degrees: - The near-.500 Nats - The Mets and Wilpon mismanagement - Colorado's… https://t.co/RY7E4PMvkQBeat Writer / Columnist
-
#Mets give $2.7M to C Francisco Alvarez and $1.45M to OF Freddy Valdez. Valdez was compared to Jermaine Dye by MLBP…Here's another for the Mets. Their reputation in Latin America and across the globe is a strong one. Source: #Mets… https://t.co/M9xMsAaIbcMinors
- More Mets Tweets