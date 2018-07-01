New York Mets

Mack's Mets
Lartigue homer provides Threshers 2-0 win over Mets

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 13s

CLEARWATER, Fla. (July 1, 2018) –  The Clearwater Threshers shut out the St. Lucie Mets 2-0 on Sunday at Spectrum Field. The Mets’ t...

