The Mets Would Be Better Off If They Embraced Being A Small-Market Team

by: David Roth Deadspin 3m

The Mets lost to the Marlins on Saturday afternoon by the score of 5-2 in front of one of those weird rustling Miami baseball crowds. Distant conversations and hoots rang out like whalesong from the prevailing underwater murmur, and the Mets did little...

