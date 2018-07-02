New York Mets

The Mets Police
Mr-met-gives-blood

Link->Fred Wilpon Should Treat The Mets As A Small-Market Team

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 10m

A good read on Deadspin… They like veterans of a familiar, established, broadly caucasian type; they do not value younger players or those whose personalities are too large or oddly shaped to fit within ownership’s idea of what a ballplayer should be. As.

Tweets