New York Mets

Mets Merized
Jose-bautista-560x423

Jose Bautista Has Been Rare Bright Spot For Mets

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 7m

Jose Bautista stayed on the open market until mid-April this year, after which he finally signed a minor league deal with the Atlanta Braves.He debuted with the Braves in the beginning of May,

Tweets