New York Mets

Mets Merized
Jay-bruce-560x373

If Teams Want DeGrom or Syndergaard, They Must Take Bruce

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 6m

Jay Bruce is on the disabled list now recovering from a hip issue, but it's no secret how dismal his season was before being sidelined.Bruce, 31, signed a three-year deal this offseason to ret

Tweets