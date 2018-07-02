New York Mets

New York Post
Mickey_callaway

Mets are down to their last plan and have to make it work

by: Kevin Kernan New York Post 5m

Plans change. In baseball and life. The Mets’ Plan A was for Yoenis Cespedes to carry the offense. That’s why he was given a four-year, $110 million deal by Sandy Alderson. Plan B involved Jay

Tweets