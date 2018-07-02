New York Mets
Harper: Upstart Braves face tough test against Yankees, as they remind Mets what could have been - NY Daily News
by: John Harper — NY Daily News 4m
The Braves appear to be on their way to an extended run of success. The kind the Mets were supposed to still be enjoying in 2018.
