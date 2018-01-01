New York Mets
Mets' Zack Wheeler discusses trade rumors: 'I like New York'
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog
Amid the possibility he could be dealt later this month, Mets RHP Zack Wheeler said he hopes he stays in New York but understands the business side of baseball.
