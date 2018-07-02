New York Mets
Report: Mets' Familia drawing interest from several teams
by: Jason Wilson — The Score 5m
While many members of the New York Mets could be on the move before MLB's July 31 trade deadline, closer Jeurys Familia may be one of the first to go.Several teams have been in contact with the Mets about their star reliever in recent weeks, sources told.
