New York Mets

The Score
W768xh576_gettyimages-989080998

Report: Mets' Familia drawing interest from several teams

by: Jason Wilson The Score 5m

While many members of the New York Mets could be on the move before MLB's July 31 trade deadline, closer Jeurys Familia may be one of the first to go.Several teams have been in contact with the Mets about their star reliever in recent weeks, sources told.

Tweets