New York Mets

BP Mets
Usatsi_10910548_168381790_lowres

Stat preview: Toronto Blue Jays, July 3-4

by: Zane Moran Baseball Prospectus: BP Mets 3m

It is a new month, and I am happy note that on their current July pace, the Mets would have their best month in franchise history. The team they are tied withthe Mets.

Tweets