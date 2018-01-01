New York Mets

Report: Matt Harvey has ‘enhanced trade value’ heading into deadline

by: Steve DelVecchio Larry Brown Sports 12m

The Cincinnati Reds made a low-risk, high-reward move when they acquired Matt Harvey from the New York Mets back in May, and it sounds as if it could pay off at the trade deadline. According to Jon Heyman of Fancred, Harvey has "enhanced" his trade value.

