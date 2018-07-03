New York Mets
Cool Rumble Ponies Hogs logo, caps and jerseys Friday
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 4m
Saw this.. For Harley Night in Binghamton this Friday we dreamed up this fun New Era Cap of Rowdy on a hog!?? pic.twitter.com/k9IAlfLInG — Brandiose (@Brandiose) July 2, 2018 ..and then I went to the Rumble Ponies website and saw this.. And the Brandiose.
