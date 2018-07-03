New York Mets

Metstradamus


Could David Wright Actually Beat Yoenis Cespedes Back To The Major Leagues?

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 4m

The New York Mets’ captain hasn’t played in a big league game since May of 2016, while their best offensive player has been out of the lineup for six weeks. It would seem like common se…

