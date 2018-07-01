New York Mets

Mets Merized

Mets No. 2 Prospect Peter Alonso to Play in All-Star Futures Game

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 13m

New York Mets No. 2 prospect, first baseman Peter Alonso, will participate in the All-Star Futures Game on July 15, according to Betsy Helfand of the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Twitter.Alonso

