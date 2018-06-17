New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
NY Mets set franchise record by giving catcher Francisco Alvarez a $2.7 million signing bonus
by: Matt Ehalt, NorthJersey — North Jersey 2m
The Mets signed catcher Francisco Alvarez to a franchise-record deal Tuesday. They also signed an outfielder for more than $1 million.
Tweets
-
New Post: MMO Exclusive: Two-Time Cy Young Award Winner, Bret Saberhagen https://t.co/owvVj43Wkr #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Tickets are still available for tonight's game! Don't miss out on tonight's awesome giveaway #sockgoals… https://t.co/3Bt2Qsdzt1Minors
-
Tim Tebow vs. Michael Jordan: Better baseball player? https://t.co/HXmlOT37KHBlogger / Podcaster
-
.@Wheelerpro45 takes the hill tonight.Official Team Account
-
RT @ryanfagan: Here's the interview with Jon Hamm. We talked toasted ravioli, Mad Men (and the Mets) and the movie. Good times. https://t.co/6wkJrKCLPBBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @JustineBWard: Filling in as the Mets field reporter tonight & tomorrow from Toronto! See everyone on pregame later tonight @SNYtvTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets