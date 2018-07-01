New York Mets

Mets Merized

A Zack Cozart for Jay Bruce Swap Could Make Sense

by: Dilip Sridhar Mets Merized Online 17s

Did you give a former Cincinnati Reds player a three-year deal this past offseason? If you did, you are probably the Mets and Angels. The Mets gave Jay Bruce $39 million dollars this past offseas

Tweets