New York Mets

Metstradamus
Screen-shot-2018-07-03-at-1-44-25-pm

Tim Tebow gets drilled in head by ball, gives up triple (Video)

by: Matt Birch The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2m

Tim Tebow is known for his bat, rather than his glove. That was on display in Monday’s Double-A game between Binghamton and Portland, when he gave up a triple in a pretty comical way. Josh Oc…

Tweets