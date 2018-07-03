New York Mets

WFAN
Mets-ed-kranepool

‘I’m In The 7th Inning Now:’ Ailing Mets Legend Ed Kranepool Still Searching For Kidney Match

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 2m

A number of people, many of whom are Mets fans, have reached out in hopes of being a match for the franchise's all-time leader in games played.

Tweets