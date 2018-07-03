New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Cespedes on running program after long layoff

by: N/A MLB: Mets 17s

TORONTO -- For three and a half weeks, Yoenis Cespedes' recovery from a strained right hip flexor was shrouded in mystery, with little progress to report. That changed Monday, when Cespedes began a running progression for the first time since shutting...

Tweets