Blue Jays spoil Bautista's return with comeback win over Mets

by: The Associated Press The Score 40s

TORONTO (AP) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a tiebreaking two-run home run in the eighth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied from a five-run deficit to beat the New York Mets 8-6 on Tuesday night. Yangervis Solarte hit a game-tying three-run home run off...

