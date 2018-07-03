New York Mets

Screen-shot-2018-07-03-at-8.28.44-pm

Here are the Mets in their Independence Week July 4th uniforms

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

Wait until MLB finds out Independence Week isn't an actual thing. Note the placement of the Rusty patch Follow @metspolice Are we nearing the beginning of the end of Keith Hernandez in the Mets booth?

