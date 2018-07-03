Gary Apple plays Sterling or Scully!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police

It was Gary Apple’s turn to play Sterling or Scully, and he had an immediate chance… Elevate ft. Cabby ? pic.twitter.com/R6gi23wKa3 — New York Mets (@Mets) July 3, 2018 I like it. It’s not schtick. He was telling a story and then mentioned the HR. Nice...