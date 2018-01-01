New York Mets

Metsblog
Cut

Mets' Zack Wheeler pitches well, but bullpen blows it in loss to Blue Jays

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 6m

Mets RHP Zack Wheeler allowed just two runs in 6 2/3 innings, but the Mets' bullpen allowed six runs in a span of two innings in the Mets' 8-6 loss to the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Tweets