Morning Briefing: Happy Fourth of July Mets Fans!

by: John Flanigan Mets Merized Online 5m

Good morning, happy Fourth of July! The Mets look to avoid the two-game series sweep as Corey Oswalt takes the mound against Marcus Stroman tonight at 7:07 p.m. at the Rogers Centre.Last night

Tweets