New York Mets

Bleacher Report
Hi-res-95517aed46325a0577690566fec5458b_crop_exact

Potential Trade Packages and Landing Spots for Jacob DeGrom

by: Joel Reuter Bleacher Report 9m

We've already discussed some potential suitors and hypothetical trade packages for New York Mets starter Noah Syndergaard. Now it's time to do the same for his teammate, Jacob deGrom...

Tweets