Potential Trade Packages and Landing Spots for Jacob DeGrom
by: Joel Reuter — Bleacher Report 9m
We've already discussed some potential suitors and hypothetical trade packages for New York Mets starter Noah Syndergaard. Now it's time to do the same for his teammate, Jacob deGrom...
