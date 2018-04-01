New York Mets

Mets Merized
Dunn-e1530701711296

Mets Minors Recap: Dunn Tosses Gem, McNeil Homers Again

by: Dilip Sridhar Mets Merized Online 4m

Salt Lake (45-40) 14, Las Vegas (40-45) 12   Box ScoreMatt den Dekker CF: 3-5, 3B, 2 RBI, .292/.336/.512Zach Borenstein LF: 2-5, HR, 3 RBI, K, .258/.361/.510Jeff McNeil DH: 2-4, HR

Tweets