New York Mets

Mets Merized
Devin-mesoraco

Mesoraco Tested For Concussion, Will Be Monitored By Team

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 11m

Last night, Devin Mesoraco exited the game in the bottom of the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays with a head injury as he was hit by both an errant pitch and a backswing.Once he le

Tweets