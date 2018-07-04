New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets: Seth Lugo will soon pass Noah Syndergaard in innings pitched
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 9m
The second-tier players on the New York Mets are playing more than the stars they opened the season with. Soon enough, Seth Lugo will pass Noah Syndergaard...
Tweets
-
RT @TMKSESPN: Who's the Abe Lincoln of Baseball History? @RealMichaelKay @DonLagreca @Rosenbergradio discuss.TV / Radio Network
-
As @HowieKussoy points out, they closed out this segment by playing Puff Daddy's "I'll be missing you."On the anniversary of Lou Gehrig's speech, they're having various Yankees recite it on the scoreboard.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Some beach reading for today.What does the original #DeclarationOfIndependence say? Read the transcript: https://t.co/QyJHcOJo2H #ArchivesJuly4… https://t.co/9j9oGJdZaOBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The hotdog eating competition is not an event that needs to be televised ... especially in the restaurant where you are eating lunch.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Happy 4th #MetsTwitter -Stay safe and keep the Faith #LGMHumor
-
Goes well with the cake.“He lives and breathes the Yankees:" Inside the world of the legend John Sterling on his 80th birthday… https://t.co/xORpcPagisBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets