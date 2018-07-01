New York Mets

Mets Merized
Anthony-swarzak

Swarzak Has Given Mets No Value

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 2m

In the offseason, the Mets felt they needed to add another back-end reliever that they could plug into their bullpen. As a result, they decided to sign 32-year old Anthony Swarzak to a two-year, $

Tweets