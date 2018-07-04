New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets to spend Independence Day in Canada for fourth time
by: Richard Heaton — Fansided: Rising Apple 43s
Some Mets fans are sour that the team is spending Independence day in Canada. What fans don't know is they already played three July 4th games in abroad. T...
Tweets
-
RT @jskarp: A Nathan’s hot dog has 24 carbs. Joey Chestnut ate 74 hot dogs. Eating 1776 carbs and 74 hot dogs on 7/4 is the m… https://t.co/BaNNj0n9kmBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @timbhealey: Mets lineup vs. Blue Jays. Jose Reyes is starting at shortstop. Brandon Nimmo – CF José Bautista – RF Asdrúbal Cab… https://t.co/ixZRM7mjyTBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @BKCyclones: Breaking News - Noah Syndergaard will pitch for the Cyclones on Sunday when we take on the Staten Island Yankees as… https://t.co/CLrIARvWGoOfficial Team Account
-
These two, my grandparents, are actual #relationshipgoalsBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Syndergaard Will Start For Brooklyn On Sunday https://t.co/5ecGVPJy1S #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AJCassavell: A.J. Ellis celebrates his freedom by swatting a single to right. He has a 138 wRC+ and is hitting .326.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets