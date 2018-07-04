New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Syndergaard likely back before All-Star break

by: N/A MLB: Mets 7m

TORONTO -- Noah Syndergaard still has time to make it back to the Mets before the All-Star break. Syndergaard, who has been sidelined since May 25 due to a strained right index finger, is scheduled to begin a Minor League rehab assignment Sunday for...

Tweets