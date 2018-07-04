New York Mets

Newsday
Image

Wilmer Flores enjoying hot stretch since his return from DL | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com July 4, 2018 7:57 PM Newsday 2m

TORONTO — Wilmer Flores served as the Mets’ designated hitter for both games against the Blue Jays this week, giving him — and perhaps the league — another glimpse at the life he lived with some regul

Tweets