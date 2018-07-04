New York Mets

North Jersey
636663283622680577-dodgers-mets-baseball

Anthony Swarzak has yet to produce for NY Mets after signing two-year, $14-million deal

by: Matt Ehalt, NorthJersey North Jersey 1m

Mets reliever Anthony Swarzak entered Wednesday's game with a 6.28 ERA. He has not lived up to expectations so far.

Tweets