New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-05-31-at-10.01.02-pm

Sterling or Scully: Michael Kay calls a HR on Sterling’s birthday

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 45s

Happy 80th Birthday to John Sterling who is doing the thing he loves most, calling a baseball game. Take a listen to this call by Michael Kay… Giancarlo Stanton HOME RUN… But what’s even more impressive is @RealMichaelKay‘s impersonation of John Sterling.

Tweets