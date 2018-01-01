New York Mets

Bautista triggers win over Jays as Mets split series in Toronto

by: Melissa Couto CBC Sports 4m

Former Blue Jays slugger Jose Bautista drove in the eventual winning run and scored as part of New York's five-run fifth inning, and the Mets defeated Toronto 6-3 on Wednesday to split their two-game interleague series.

