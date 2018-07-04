New York Mets

USA Today
Frazier hits 2-run homer, Mets beat Blue Jays 6-3

by: @usatoday USA Today 6m

Todd Frazier hit a two-run homer, Brandon Nimmo reached base three times and the New York Mets beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-3

