Frazier Hits 2-Run Homer To Help Mets Defeat Blue Jays

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 2m

Todd Frazier hit a two-run homer, Brandon Nimmo reached base three times and the New York Mets beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-3 on Wednesday night.

