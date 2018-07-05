New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Police Morning Laziness: No Development Callaway gives Rosario more time off, robs Oswalt of win
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 3m
SLACKISH REACTION: Hey remember Monday when Rosario and the Mets were off? Remember how Rosario player Tuesday? Remember how Rosario was off Wednesday? The Mets are off today The 22 year old phenom will be well rested. Speaking of being well rested…Re
Tweets
-
The Mets won a game last night, believe it or not. https://t.co/BNC5pz3cxPBlogger / Podcaster
-
That feeling when your @Uber ETA is only 2 minutes. https://t.co/3D7w349wEVOfficial Team Account
-
RT @AltoonaCurve: Oh, now he's just showing off. @cotuck goes behind the back to get the outBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Mets Minors Recap: Kay Shines in St. Lucie Debut https://t.co/YhFdz9wgvu #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NikoMetsPlus: Ask Mets fans in April who they’d rather have, Mickey or Matt, they’d laugh at you. Today, people would probably… https://t.co/wX5gw2hJZxBlogger / Podcaster
-
That’s based upon your book about the last time the Mets won the World Series, right?"1776" starting on @tcm NOW in case you've somehow not watched it yet today.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets