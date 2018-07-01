New York Mets

Mets Merized
Corey-oswalt

Corey Oswalt Showed Some Moxie in No-Decision

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 28s

Corey Oswalt made his second start of the season for the New York Mets on Wednesday night, taking a no-decision in their 6-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre last night to close

Tweets